Andy Cohen has been cleared by Bravo after former Real Housewives Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville made sexual harassment and drug claims against him.

A spokesperson for the network told Deadline on Thursday, May 9, that the allegations brought upon Cohen, 55, by Glanville, 51, and McSweeney, 41, were “unsubstantiated.”

“The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated,” the Bravo spokeswoman told the outlet.

The talk show host and executive producer for The Real Housewives franchise, which propelled Glanville, 51, and McSweeney, 41, to fame, was accused of multiple offenses including sexual harassment and drug and alcohol-related misconduct.

The first allegation was made by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Glanville who sent a letter via her lawyers to NBCUniversal, Shed Media and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery in February. The letter detailed Glanville’s claims of an alleged video sent to her by Cohen that depicted him as intoxicated and claimed he said he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of her.

Although Cohen acknowledged the video and apologized for the “joke” in a statement shared via X later that day, an investigation into the incident commenced.

Cohen received a second blow later that month when Real Housewives of New York City alum McSweeney filed a lawsuit that claimed Cohen “rewards Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits”.

The suit also read that “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free.”

A rep for Cohen denied the allegations at the time, telling The Hollywood Reporter that they were “completely false.”

In light of McSweeney’s filing, multiple Housewives came to Cohen’s defense, including RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump.

“Nobody gets a good edit on that show, that’s for a fact,” Vanderpump, 63, told TMZ on on March 2. “And Andy doing coke? I know because I’ve partied with him hundreds of times — in my business, in my house, in New York — I’ve never seen anything like that. I can categorically say, ‘No, he wouldn’t do that.’ I know for a fact he wouldn’t do that.”

The clearing of Cohen’s name arrives on the same day Bravo has revealed Watch What Happens Live! will be renewed for another season along with fellow Bravo series’ The Valley, a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Married to Medicine, Top Chef, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality and Below Deck.