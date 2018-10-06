Parting ways. Bristol Palin and her now ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, talk about what led to their divorce in a sneak peek of the Monday, October 8, episode of Teen Mom OG.

“We’re both unhappy,” Palin, 27, says in the clip after the pair usher their children out of the living room. “I was a single mom for a long time, but being married, I’m more lonely now than I’ve ever been. And I know that he’s probably more lonely now than he’s ever been. I think that we don’t know how to coexist together at all.”

The 30-year-old Marine then explains his part in the split: “I mean, 99 percent of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe or justify it or not.”

However, Palin admits she is not without blame. “I fully take responsibility of becoming cold. And I am sorry. I’m sorry that I’m that way,” she tells her husband. “I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have a sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. … I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together.”

Meyer struggles with what the end of their marriage symbolizes to him. “Obviously Bristol doesn’t want to be together anymore, and for me I guess I just get that same feeling that I do with my teammates is that I’ve failed again and I’m helpless again,” he notes. “And that’s the hard part of it is because I know where my heart is for her. I know that I love her and I know that I give her my everything.”

“You’re not a failure,” Palin assures him. “You’re not a failure at all.”

The Not Afraid of Life author confirmed during an Instagram Q&A in August that she was “freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal.” Us Weekly revealed in February that the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, had split.

“It’s a scary thing,” Palin told Us earlier this month of stepping back into the dating world. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now.”

Meyer, who shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 16 months, with the Dancing With the Stars alum, recently opened up to Us about his and Palin’s next chapter. “Our relationship, as far as me and Bristol, is the best it’s ever been,” the Medal of Honor recipient said. “Our coparenting has been great. We’re focused on our children and what’s in the best interest of our children and I see nothing that leads me to believe it won’t be better in the future.”

Palin is also the mother of 9-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

