Here’s Mountain Dew Zero! Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross revisited The Shining for a new Super Bowl ad promoting the popular soda brand.

The spoof commercial features Cranston, 63, in the role of Jack Nicholson’s character Jack Torrance. In the reimagining of the end scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 classic, the Breaking Bad alum is seen going berserk as Ross — stepping in to play Shelley Duvall’s role of Wendy Torrance — is shown screaming.

The 30-second ad follows the horror classic to a T, until Cranston’s character breaks into the bathroom to offer the 47-year-old Black-ish star the latest offering from Mountain Dew.

“I’ve got new Mountain Dew Zero Sugar,” Cranston says. “With the same refreshing taste as the original, but without any of the sugar!”

Cranston uses an ax to break down the bathroom door, just like Nicholson did in the original film. Ross screams as she attempts to knock the weapon down by banging on it with a wooden bath brush — mirroring the large knife Duvall’s character used in the scary flick.

Instead of peeping through the broken door to say the iconic “Here’s Johnny” line from Kubrick’s movie, Cranston pokes his head through and creepily says, “Here’s Mountain Dew Zero!”

Ross’ character replies, “I am thirsty.” She then grabs the beverage from the Malcolm in the Middle alum’s hand, and he smiles from ear to ear as he nods his head in excitement.

In the wake of the commercial’s debut, the Pattern Beauty founder spoke out about being apart of Mountain Dew’s new spoof ad. “I got to remake #TheShining with @BryanCranston! Shut the front door,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 28. “What do you think? As good as the original, maybe even better? #MTNDewZeroSugar.”

Cranston and Ross’ commercial are among a growing list of Super Bowl ads that have dropped ahead of Sunday, February 2. John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch embraced their Massachusetts roots when they appeared in a hilarious ad with former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz to highlight a new feature on the Hyundai Sonata, for example.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against each other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Demi Lovato was recruited to sing the National Anthem, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up to perform this year’s halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV airs on Sunday, February 2, on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.