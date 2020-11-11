Stars: They’re just like Us! Cameron Diaz revealed her sister-in-law Nicole Richie likes to watch Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey’s old reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, via YouTube.

Richie, 39, came up during the 48-year-old actress’ chat with her Avaline Wine cofounder Katherine Power on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast on Wednesday, November 11.

“Jessica, for me, is really special,” Power told host Danny Pellegrino after he asked for her to pick between Jessica and her sister, Ashlee Simpson, during a pop culture rapid-fire Q&A. “Nicole, recently …”

Diaz then chimed in, “Last night, as recent as last night!” The Annie alum subsequently started to laugh.

Power continued, “She watches old Newlyweds on YouTube. I’ve done that before. The two that I go back to on YouTube is Newlyweds and I’ve gone way back to Rich Girls on MTV.”

Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica ran on MTV for three seasons from 2003 to 2005. Not long after season 3, the former couple called it quits. Their divorce was finalized in June 2006 after less than four years of marriage.

Diaz, meanwhile, is married to Benji Madden, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter Raddix. The twosome tied the knot in 2015 after meeting through Richie, who is married to Benji’s twin brother, Joel Madden.

The sisters-in-law made headlines last month when Diaz replied to a meme about their family.

“Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough,” Betches’ Ashley Fern tweeted on October 15.

Diaz replied with a mind-blown emoji and two winky face emojis.

Richie isn’t the only member of their fam who likes reality TV. The Mask alum, however, prefers RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Drag Race saved my life,” Diaz told Pellegrino. “I found it at a time when I felt overwhelmed by the world, [asking myself], ‘What are people doing? How do people get through this?’ I found it when I was flying home and I was with a girlfriend whose father had recently passed in Florida, this was a year ago exactly. I watched three episodes [of season 11] on the plane, I was just laughing out loud. … I went home and started watching from season 1, it’s everything! From season 1, it’s so good, the fearlessness. These women are their truest form, they’re not making any apologies, they’re their truest self and suffer abuse, their families disowning them, they’re the most marginalized of all our culture and they persevere.”

She added, “If these queens can bring that forward in such a level and the art they create in an instant and RuPaul has brought it to the world with no apologizes, we will be OK and we will persevere.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently streaming on Hulu and — as Richie knows — all three seasons of Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica have been uploaded to YouTube.