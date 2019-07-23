Talking about the tough stuff. Months after Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell separated to get their marriage back on track, Catelynn revealed that she considered terminating her pregnancy with daughter Vaeda during the Monday, July 22, episode of Teen Mom OG.

Since they hadn’t been able to spend much time one-on-one since Vaeda was born, Catelynn and Tyler planned to spend a day together, getting facials and massages before going out for a romantic dinner. But something was bothering Catelynn that she wanted to get out in the open: She was concerned that the stress of their separation had affected Vaeda, especially since she had considered not going through with the pregnancy.

“I feel guilty for even contemplating aborting Vaeda,” Catelynn confessed while talking to her producer Kerthy. “Is she gonna remember that? They say that when you’re pregnant, things that you go through in life, things that you say and stuff that they feel and they hear … we were going through so much in our relationship and stuff, and I was just like, ‘Is it smart to bring a child into this world if me and him aren’t gonna be together?’”

Catelynn said that at the time, Tyler was totally against ending the pregnancy, and she’s glad that she didn’t. But it still bothered her, so she decided to bring it up with Tyler during their date, and he admitted that it “really freaked him out” when she brought up abortion.

“I knew in my heart, I knew in my spirit, I knew in my soul — I knew that we would be together, and we’re gonna parent this baby,” he told her. “Whatever happened in the womb, honey, your love and your life and giving it to her is going to outweigh anything that happened when she was brewing inside of you.”

Tyler reassured her that being in a marriage with him meant that they’d get through everything together, and they decided that they needed to keep working to keep the lines of communication open.

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood discussed Leah’s anxiety with Gary Shirley, and they agreed that she should see a therapist; Maci Bookout threw a surprise party to celebrate husband Taylor McKinney’s 30th birthday.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!