Charity Lawson is thrilled to be paired up with Artem Chigvintsev for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars — despite Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s warning about his approach.

“[Kaitlyn] told me to have a lot of patience — which I do — but also that he’s just such a great teacher and that I’m going to learn so much, and I already have,” Lawson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 13, about her fellow former Bachelorette, 38, who previously competed with Chigvintsev, 41, during season 29 of DWTS and won.

Chigvintsev, however, wasn’t concerned by Bristowe’s assessment, saying, “Look, it’s all with a good intention. Because I know sometimes when we have someone who has a great potential, you want to bring it out of them. It worked for Kaitlyn — she won the mirrorball trophy.”

During a recent appearance on Bristowe’s “Off The Vine” podcast, Lawson got some insight into what it takes to win the ballroom dance competition. “You always got to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Bristowe said on Thursday, September 7. “You’re doing something really fun, and don’t forget that because people get really caught up in the — I did — I got really caught up in the competition of it and making it further.”

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Cast Revealed: Meet the Duos Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan and more are gearing up to compete for the mirrorball trophy on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. The full cast was announced during the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Good Morning America. The season’s pros led a high-energy choreographed routine before the big reveal. Ariana Madix was the first […]

Bristowe said she regretted not putting the emphasis on having fun during her DWTS journey, adding, “I wish I looked back and was like, ‘Kaitlyn, it’s a family-friendly show. It’s about dancing, it’s about making other people feel good at home.’ This is supposed to be an enjoyable experience, and it’s something new that I’m doing.”

While attempting to guess who Lawson would be paired with, Bristowe also discussed the challenges of the rehearsal process.

“I think possibly Artem because [of] the height. I think possibly Alan [Bersten] because I could see them putting you with him, only because he’s one of the more well-loved, I feel like, out of a lot of them. And I feel like I could see you and your fun personality with him,” Bristowe said. “He’s kind of a d—k, but I can see it. Well, they’re all d—ks. They’re all d—ks, I’m telling you. Buckle up.”

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos See pictures of every Dancing With the Stars winner through the years, from Kelly Monaco in season one to Meryl Davis in season 18

Lawson was confirmed to be joining season 32 in a surprise announcement on the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelorette finale in August before the rest of the cast was revealed on Wednesday. She told Us that she “literally screamed” when she learned she was paired with Chigvintsev.

“I was like, ‘No way this is who I got. [This is great].’ Obviously, I’ve watched the show, so I know Artem is truly one of the best. I’m so grateful because he’s been amazing,” she shared.

Related: Former ‘DWTS’ Partners That Stayed Good Friends After the Show From the ballroom to the real world! Many of Dancing With the Stars’ celebrity contestants and their professional partners developed strong bonds and friendships throughout the process. Months — and even years — after their seasons concluded, many of these former pairs have continued to be good friends to their one-time dance partner. Four years after competing on season 24 of the popular dance competition series in 2017, […]

As for Chigvintsev, he admitted to feeling “a bit of pressure” about getting another partner from Bachelor Nation, telling Us, “Usually we don’t get two Bachelorettes in a row. It is a bit of a pressure [because] I feel like people have a certain expectation, especially when Kaitlyn did so well and Gabby [Windey] last season did so well. So we’re just going to hopefully keep that expectation for you.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi