Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing Dancing With the Stars advice — and warnings — for Charity Lawson before the season 20 Bachelorette hits the ballroom.

“You always got to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Kaitlyn, 38, told Charity, 27, and her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, on the Thursday, September 7, episode of the “Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast. “You’re doing something really fun, and don’t forget that because people getting really caught up in the — I did — I got really caught up in the competition of it and making it further.”

Noting that she sometimes acted like a “grump” while competing on season 29 of DWTS in 2020, Kaitlyn continued: “I wish I looked back and was like, ‘Kaitlyn, it’s a family-friendly show. It’s about dancing, it’s about making other people feel good at home.’”

Charity noted that she is excited about “the fun aspect” of appearing on DWTS and will do her best “not to lose sight of that.” She explained, “This is supposed to be an enjoyable experience, and it’s something new that I’m doing.”

In addition to warning Charity that the series is “harder than anybody thinks,” Kaitlyn — who won season 29 of DWTS with Artem Chigvintsev — speculated which of the show’s professional dancers will be Charity’s partner.

“I think possibly Artem because [of] the height. I think possibly Alan [Bersten] because I could see them putting you with him, only because he’s one of the more well-loved, I feel like, out of a lot of them. And I feel like I could see you and your fun personality with him,” she said before noting that Alan, 29, can be “crazy in the ballroom.”

She said with a laugh: “He’s kind of a d—k, but I can see it. Well, they’re all d—ks. They’re all d—ks, I’m telling you. Buckle up.”

Kaitlyn’s dream pick for Charity’s partner is Brandon Armstrong. “Brandon is so fun. He’s probably the nicest and he’s just so goofy and sweet and means well and so fun,” she gushed. “Artem is so hardcore. He’s Russian and that’s how he was trained growing up. He’ll believe in you, and he’ll push you to your limits, which we love. And then Alan would be an absolute nightmare, but it would be really, like, he would take you far.”

Charity pointed out that in addition to Artem winning with Kaitlyn, Alan took home the top prize with season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown. “Well, two of those have been with Bachelorette and won” she said.

Charity was announced to be joining the season 32 cast of DWTS during The Bachelorette’s season 20 After the Final Rose episode last month. While the full cast is expected to drop next week, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was also confirmed earlier this summer.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.