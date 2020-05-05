It’s a small Bachelor Nation after all. Before Hannah Ann Sluss competed for Peter Weber’s heart on The Bachelor, she appeared in Lauren Bushnell’s now-husband Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” music video.

“Oh, yeah. It was great. She was very professional,” the 35-year-old country singer recalled to Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Schick Hydro’s #ShaveFromHome campaign. “I didn’t know her before the video and it kind of happened, I believe, last second, but she stepped in. She did a great job.”

The video for Lane’s hit single, which stars Sluss, now 24, dropped in October 2018.

“The song itself obviously was the biggest song of my career and I think that made it the biggest video of my career as well,” he told Us. “But yeah, happy for her that she was able to get on the show. And it sounds like she did well on there as well.”

While the “Big, Big Plans” crooner is married to 30-year-old Bushnell — who won season 20 of The Bachelor — the couple didn’t tune into Weber’s season of the show.

“I haven’t seen The Bachelor in a hot minute!” Lane told Us. “I actually, years and years and years ago, I used to watch all the time. But I would say over the last three seasons, I haven’t even seen an episode.”

Lane and Bushnell tied the knot in Nashville in October 2019. The former flight attendant was previously engaged to season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins. The twosome called it quits in May 2017 after more than a year together.

Sluss, meanwhile, got engaged to Weber during the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March. The model and the pilot split two months after he got down on one knee in Australia.

While Sluss has since been spotted with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Weber reconnected with contestant Kelley Flanagan.

While hanging at home with his wife, Lane participated in Schick Hydro’s #ShaveFromHome campaign where he shaved his beard and encouraged Schick users to donate to the National Association of Barbers via GoFundMe. One-hundred percent of donations will go to out-of-work barbers across the country.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe