Chrishell Stause might be going from closing real estate deals to battling it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, was seen arriving at the Dancing With the Stars studio in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 29, in photos posted by Just Jared. Stause was accompanied by pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Fans were able to identify the reality star — who split from her husband, Justin Hartley, last year — by the PopSocket on the back of her phone case.

Us Weekly broke the news on Saturday that Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis are on board to compete on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. The announcement came after AJ McLean confirmed via Instagram on Thursday, August 27, that he is joining the cast.

“We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS,” the Backstreet Boys member, 42, captioned a selfie from a dance studio. “I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

Days earlier, McLean teased his upcoming appearance on the ABC series when he told fans he had changed his eating habits.

“I’m on a very strict diet, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, no sodas of any kind, and completely sober for almost nine months,” he wrote via Instagram. “This amazing, but rigorous, workout is all due to my amazing trainer, Mr. Bobby Strong. He’s been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what’s to come in the next few weeks. A lot of surprises coming from me.”

McLean will join former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is also in the competition.

Season 29 will feature some familiar faces with Artem Chigvintsev returning to the ballroom after being cut as a pro dancer last season. “I just can’t wait to get back,” the Russia native, 38, told Good Morning America on Monday, August 24. “And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

Chigvintsev and his fiancée, Nikki Bella, welcomed their first child, Matteo, on July 31.

Dancing With the Stars will also feature Tyra Banks as the show’s new host. The former America’s Next Top Model host, 46, will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after they were axed by ABC.