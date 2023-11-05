Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard have mended fences in their friendship — and Ciara Miller couldn’t be less interested.

“I don’t give a rat’s ass about anything,” Ciara, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on the BravoCon red carpet on Saturday, November 4. “Literally, run off into the sunset. Next question. If I’m being honest, let’s move on.”

Earlier at BravoCon, Austen, 36, told Us that he recently reunited with Lindsay, 37.

“I think that we’re going to kind of begin this new sort of friendship, where it’s boundaries — and the keyword, though, is friendship,” the Southern Charm star said on Friday, November 3. “And that’s what I want to keep it to. And I’m sure that with everything that she has going on, she feels the same way.”

Austen and Lindsay were close pals for years, who often had a certain chemistry. By the time they both signed on to appear on 2021’s Winter House, Lindsay was open to seeing if there was a romantic connection. Austen, however, only had eyes for Ciara — and reiterated it during a game on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after filming wrapped.

Lindsay was notably upset by Austen’s comments, even deciding to block him on social media and stop hanging out.

“I can’t be [OK] with keeping that kind of person in my life. Like, I spend so much time caring and nurturing for my friendships and being the best friend I can be to everyone around me,” Lindsay said during a November 2021 episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast. “If it’s not going to be reciprocated [after] almost four years of friendship and if it’s still not there, then I don’t need to train a 34-year-old man how to be a good friend to me.”

After nearly two years apart, Lindsay reached out to Austen — and they met up in New York City ahead of BravoCon.

“We haven’t spoken and had a chance to talk in so long,” Austen explained to Us on Friday. “And part of it is because … that’s growth. And she found Carl [Radke] and she was going down that [path] and I needed to go down my own path, which it just made [sense] for us to not talk there for a while.”

Lindsay started dating Carl shortly after Winter House, getting engaged in August 2022. Carl, 38, called off their engagement last month.

While speaking with Us, Ciara hinted at how Lindsay and Carl’s breakup will affect the next season of Summer House.

“I think that it will make more sense as the season comes out,” Ciara added. “You know, chemistry and compatibility are one thing. You can have chemistry with someone, but you’re not compatible. It’s more than just love. And I think that there are some vital foundational things that probably lacked and they’re just being redirected. They will hopefully find the person that they’re meant to be with and it’s maybe just not each other and that’s fine.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi