Get ready for country music’s biggest night! The 2017 Country Music Association Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8. Here’s everything you need to know before the ceremony begins!

The Hosts

For the 10th consecutive year, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMAs. “We love being the faces of the CMAs, but it’s also a great responsibility,” the American Idol season 4 winner, 34, said in an interview with USA Today published on Wednesday morning. “We’re just so proud of country music and want the world to see what we’ve got.”

The “Remind Me” crooner, 45, added, “This isn’t the easiest year to do comedy. But it’s also in some ways the most important. Because there’s two ways you could go about this show, and I prefer the one that’s uplifting, and takes us and says, ‘It’s more important than ever that we play country music. It’s more important than ever that we laugh, and that we love one another and come together.'”

The Presenters

The celebrities who will take the stage this year to present trophies include Trisha Yearwood, Brett Young, Jason Ritter, Lea Michele, Reba McEntire, Tyler Perry, Karlie Kloss and Dustin Lynch.

The Performers

The CMAs enlisted a slew of performers for the 51st annual ceremony, including hosts Paisley and Underwood as well as Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Niall Horan, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Alan Jackson, Pink, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Rascal Flatts.

The Nominees

Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded woman in CMAs history, leads the pack this year with five nominations. Urban, 50, and Little Big Town follow close behind with four nods each. Click here to see the full list of nominations!

The 2017 CMA Awards air live on ABC on Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!