



His biggest fan! Gwen Stefani was in the front row of the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13, to support Blake Shelton.

The 43-year-old crooner sang “God’s Country” during the telecast. Stefani, 50, remained seated during the powerful performance, but she rose to give her boyfriend a standing ovation after he concluded.

Earlier in the awards show, Shelton won in the Single of the Year category for “God’s Country.” The Voice judge was also up for Song of the Year with the same track, though he lost out to Luke Combs for “Beautiful Crazy.” Kacey Musgraves defeated the tune for Music Video of the Year too, with her hit “Rainbow.”

In addition, Shelton received a nod in the Musical Event of the Year category, but Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ubiquitous song, “Old Town Road,” won instead.

The “Hell Right” singer’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert attended the ceremony with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The songstress, 36, performed her single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” earlier in the night.

Lambert and Shelton split in 2015 after four years of marriage. She announced in February that she secretly tied the knot with McLoughlin, 29.

Earlier this month, Stefani denied engagement speculation at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, which she attended with Shelton while wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. “It might be a real ring — a real diamond — but it’s not a wedding ring, no,” she clarified to E! News. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on [the right] hand so I put it on this hand. But it looks good, right?”

She added: “When I have something to say, I’ll say it.”

The No Doubt singer later gave the country star a shout-out while accepting the Fashion Icon Award. “Blake Shelton, look! Icon!” she declared. “I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe.”

When Shelton won for Country Artist of 2019, he shared the same sentiment. “I love the s–t out of you,” he told her.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that the couple, who began dating in 2015, bought a house together. According to a source, “It’s currently being renovated which is why they are living in a rental in Bel-Air.”