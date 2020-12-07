Lifting the veil! Courteney Cox recreated her Friends raw turkey dance for Thanksgiving this year and now she’s explaining just what went into making that moment happen.

The Cougar Town alum, 56, reprised the iconic moment from a 1998 episode of the sitcom last month, showing herself dancing with the raw bird on her head in a video as she wished everyone well over the holiday.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day. I’m feeling so thankful,” she said via Instagram on November 26. “Also, if I get one more godd–n GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f–king fool, I’m just gonna snap.”

She added, “So, anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. Hope it makes you happy.”

From there, Cox danced with the sunglasses-wearing turkey and set the clip to the sitcom’s theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.

The Scream star then took to Instagram on Sunday, December 6, to reveal the “gross truth” about how she pulled off the act. In the hilarious clip, Cox kicked it off with a “Vegan Discretion Advised” message. The actress’ head was covered in plastic as she was then shown struggling to pull the large bird over her, despite getting some outside help from loved ones.

Cox noted how “disgusting” the process was. “That hurts like a mother f–ker,” she added. “Hold on, I can’t breathe.”

In the Friends episode titled “The One With All the Thanksgivings,” Cox’s costar Matt LeBlanc was also tasked with wearing a turkey on his head. However, former Friends writer Greg Malins previously revealed that the poultry item was not real.

“We wanted — I especially wanted — a real turkey, just because I wanted Matt to have to put his head into a turkey,” the TV producer, 53, told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. “The prop department did their due diligence, but it didn’t exist. The biggest turkey ever for sale is not big enough to fit a human head. I remember them coming to us and saying, ‘We have to build it.’ So, we made it out of foam.”

Cox and LeBlanc, 53, are set to reunite with their former castmates Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for an HBO Max special. Though it was initially set to film this year, the project was pushed back to March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.