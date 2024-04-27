Nikki DeLoach was all for Goldy and Tom’s kiss in Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans and she’s already dreaming up what’s next for the movie couple.

“My hopes for the romance with Tom and Goldy, I think it would be fun to play with them,” DeLoach, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the Hallmark Mystery film, which premiered on Friday, April 25. “They’re not really the dating type. They both have these lives going on.”

DeLoach has played caterer and amateur sleuth Goldy alongside Andrew Walker’s Detective Tom Schultz since 2022’s Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate. The pair have now costarred in four Curious Caterer Mystery movies, the most recent being Foiled Plans.

In Foiled Plans, the couple finally kissed after solving a murder at a Medieval feast while trapped in a castle. DeLoach told Us that there was originally more dialogue between Goldy and Tom before the kiss, but she pushed for it to be cut.

“They need[ed] to just go for it in this moment,” she recalled. “I’ve seen the movie several times and I think it really worked.”

When it comes to what’s next for the pair, DeLoach noted that Tom has a “high stakes job” and Goldy “finds herself in these situations that end up being high stakes.” That dynamic makes their relationship “so unconventional” and it’s evident in the way they “begin to fall in love with each other,” according to the actress.

“I personally don’t need to see them go on a date in [movie] five. But what I would love to see them do is they’ve now kissed [so] what does that mean?” DeLoach said. “You usually kiss after you’ve been on a date or two or something, but they’re past that. So then what is next for them?”

For the actress, she wants the next Curious Caterer to “really lean into that and explore that” for the couple.

“I’m excited for [the next installment] because so much happened in [movie] four that it’s ripe for story and for a lot of fun and romance,” DeLoach teased.

When it comes to future movies, DeLoach is also rooting for a more developed romance between Marla Maguire (Jaycie Dotin) and Dave Trach (Brock Morgan). Trach was introduced in 2023’s Fatal Vows as somewhat of a villain, but he starts to connect with Goldy’s best friend, Marla, while trapped in the castle during Foiled Plans.

“I’m making a push for [Trach to stay] because one thing that happened [movie] three was that Trach came in and our audience was like, ‘No.’ They really did not like him at all,” she explained to Us, noting that Trach is “three dimensional” and grows during Foiled Plans.

DeLoach continued: “I hope that now that [viewers] know why he is the way he is, then they will fall in love with him the way that we have fallen in love. I hope that he grows on our audience as well, so we can get him back. Because I love the dynamic too, between Marla and Trach.”

The Curious Caterer movie collection is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.