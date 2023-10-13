Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have Hallmark to thank for their long friendship after meeting on the set of 2016’s A Dream of Christmas.

The twosome’s bond grew as they acted together in 2017’s The Perfect Catch and 2020’s Sweet Autumn before landing their own Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise, Curious Caterer Mysteries, in 2022.

“I truly love Andrew Walker so much, like, [he’s] family,” DeLoach exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023, while promoting their second sleuth film, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season. “And the fact that we get to go to that and work together and do these movies, it’s so cool.”

The feeling is mutual for Walker, who gushed to Us at the time about his connection with DeLoach, revealing, “She is there for me and she supports me.” He noted that DeLoach “challenges” him as well.

“It’s a beautiful thing we got going on,” Walker said in February 2023, eight months before he and DeLoach teamed up again for Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows.

Scroll down to see DeLoach and Walker’s sweetest BFF moments: