A triple threat! Nikki DeLoach first caught Hallmark Channel fans’ attention in 2015 and she’s been making moves — and memorable films — for the network ever since.

The 43-year-old actress made her Hallmark debut with 2015’s Christmas Land. One year later, DeLoach starred in her second holiday film for the channel, A Dream of Christmas. The movie marked her first project with Andrew Walker, whom she has since costarred with on multiple rom-coms for the network.

The Sweet Autumn star has continued to build up her Hallmark resume by appearing in at least two movies for the company every year from 2018 to 2022.

“This is the only network I’ve ever worked at in my 30 something years of being in this industry where you truly are family from the top all the way through,” DeLoach exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 of Hallmark Media. “There is this true family unit that exists inside of all of us. We’re such cheerleaders for the other people [on Hallmark]. We support each other’s movies. We want the best for everybody. We’re all friends.”

The Gift of Peace actress also gushed about the viewers that the channel has attracted over the years.

“I’ve never experienced the love and the joy and warmth [from an audience]. Hallmark fans are unlike any other fans I’ve ever had the gift of interacting with,” she continued. “There’s so much heart. They are truly a reflection of the content that we create on this network. And they are so loving and so supportive.”

The Days of Our Lives alum has been able to expand her role in Hollywood with the help of Hallmark, including learning about producing and writing stories from start to finish.

“It’s everything I wanted to do when I was a kid,” the Love Takes Flight actress told Us. “Every single day, I honestly go, ‘I cannot believe I am doing the thing that I wanted to do when I was three years old and getting paid to do it.’”

DeLoach, who reunited with Walker in 2022 for their first Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Curious Caterer movie, noted that her costars make the journey even better.

“I truly love Andrew Walker so much, like, [he’s] family. And the fact that we get to go to that and work together and do these movies, it’s so cool,” she confessed, while promoting the duo’s second mystery, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, ahead of its February 2023 release.

The Three Wise Men and a Baby actor, for his part, exclusively told Us at the time that he has always respected DeLoach.

“I just love you so much and I feel so fortunate to work with you and I feel [like] it’s just an incredible learning experience,” Walker told his costar during a joint interview. “Hallmark is so lucky to have her. And then I get this opportunity to be working the most with Nikki, which is just such an awesome place to be. She challenges me. She’s there for me and she supports me. It’s great. We got the same work ethic. It’s a beautiful thing we got going on.”

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sunday, February 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about DeLoach: