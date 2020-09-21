Taking a trip down memory lane! During this year’s unprecedented Emmy Awards amid the coronavirus pandemic, Demi Moore is reminiscing over a previous ceremony that she attended with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

On Sunday, September 20, the 57-year-old St. Elmo’s Fire actress took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of the former couple arriving at the 1987 Emmys in all-black ensembles. “1987 #Emmys… arriving in style,” she captioned the iconic snap hours before the 2020 ceremony began without a red carpet prelude or audience in attendance.

The 1987 ceremony was a big night for Willis. The now 65-year-old Die Hard actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Moonlight, which he ultimately won. He also served as that year’s host.

Two months after attending the star-studded event, Moore and Willis tied the knot at the Golden Nugget casino in Las Vegas. They later became the parents to three daughters: Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

The A-listers divorced in 2000. Moore went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but they were divorced by 2013. Kutcher, 42, then married his That ‘70s Show costar Mila Kunis in 2015.

Willis, for his part, wed Emma Heming in 2009. The twosome share daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Despite Moore and Willis’ separation, the former pair have remained the closest of friends. The Glass actor opened up to Rolling Stone in 2005 about how his relationship with Moore has flourished post-split.

“We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were,” he explained at the time. “We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids.”

Willis added, “Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside. It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

Earlier this year, they quarantined together in Idaho alongside their three daughters. The bunch participated in fun family bonding activities, including reading and crafting.

Heming and her little ones with Willis later joined the exes down in Idaho in May.

