In light of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sexual misconduct scandal, he will not attend the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

A rep for Diddy, 54, confirmed the music mogul’s awards show absence to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 12. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, February 4. Per Grammys tradition, every nominee receives an invitation to the show.

Diddy, a three-time Grammy winner, was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in late 2023. As a result, the Recording Academy discussed rescinding his invite to the Grammys despite his continued denials regarding the claims.

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy: Cassie's Lawsuit, More Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

“We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves,” the Academy said in a statement to Rolling Stone in December 2023.

Diddy was first accused of misconduct one month earlier when ex-girlfriend Cassie (full name Casandra Ventura) sued him in November 2023 for rape and repeated physical abuse lasting 10 years. Diddy denied the allegations and they ultimately settled the case one day later.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Diddy’s attorney Ben Brafman told Us in a statement at the time. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

Shortly after Cassie, 37, — who dated Diddy on and off between 2008 and 2018 — filed her lawsuit, multiple other women came forward with similar stories of alleged abuse. Each lawsuit claimed that the rapper assaulted them several decades earlier, which he also denied.

Following the scandal, Hulu reportedly scrapped a new reality show about Diddy and his family and he left his position as chairman of TV network Revolt.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt,” a November 2023 statement on Revolt’s Instagram page read. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).