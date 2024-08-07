Donnie Wahlberg isn’t giving up hope on Blue Bloods — and he doesn’t want fans to either.

After filming wrapped on the final season, Wahlberg, 54, answered some fan questions during a July New Kids on the Block concert about the possible future of the hit CBS series.

“Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it’ll air starting in October. Maybe there’ll be something else after that,” he teased in a concert clip shared by TV Insider. “I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen.”

Wahlberg’s comments made the crowd cheer, to which he added, “You know I’ll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what.”

CBS confirmed in November 2023 that Blue Bloods will end after season 14. The network divided the final season into two parts, with the initial 10 episodes airing in February and the remaining eight episodes being released this fall.

Blue Bloods, which premiered in 2010, follows the lives of the Reagan family, many of whom work for the NYPD under the leadership of NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), has also been central to the show alongside Frank’s children: daughter Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and sons Danny (Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).

Selleck, 79, released a statement after news broke about the show ending where he reflected on saying goodbye.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and the CBS network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Meanwhile, Wahlberg delivered a passionate speech on the final day of filming. CBS shared a video where Wahlberg admitted he had a hard time accepting that Blue Bloods wouldn’t return in the future.

“Four years ago we were in this room and none of us knew if we would ever see each other again for a lot worse reasons. Maybe one of the worst days of my life, and I’m sure in a lot of your lives,” he shared. “We didn’t know what was going to happen in this world, and somehow we got another few years together and God willing we’ll get some more time together to do something magical again. I would just be honored to work with any of you again and I pray that that can happen, one way or another, I won’t give up trying. Let’s have a great night together, we f—king earned it.”

The second half of Blue Bloods’ final season premieres on CBS Friday, October 18.