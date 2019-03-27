Defending herself. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Dorinda Medley did not back down when Barbara Kavovit confronted her about bringing up the lawsuit against Luann de Lesseps behind the former Countess’ back.

In an exclusive clip from the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the Bravo hit, Dorinda, 54, defended herself after Barbara asked her about discussing the court documents that were filed against Luann, 53, by her ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps and their children, Victoria and Noel, in July 2018.

“Well, that didn’t happen,” Dorinda tells Barbara. The scene then flashes to Dorinda pulling up the docs on her phone and showing them to Sonja Morgan during a meal together, but Dorinda continued denying the accusations.

She asserts, “I didn’t bring papers to the lunch — that was Sonja.”

Barbara, who is a longtime friend of Luann, then tells Dorinda that it is “nobody’s business” to be discussing the legal situation. “I would hate for someone to talk about my son and my ex-husband,” Barbara says. “You know, it’s cruel and it’s not supportive of other women and I hate it. I don’t like it. … I’m just telling you that she expected an apology.”

Dorinda got emotional over Barbara’s words and defended herself and her relationship with Luann. “I don’t need you or Bethenny [Frankel] involved in my relationship. I’ve been friends with this girl for over 13 years,” Dorinda says through tears. “I was family; I was in her wedding. So, I have been her ride or die.”

Dorinda continues, “I was there when no one else was around. I had her in a special ring. She has my prayer cards. I prayed for her, I took her to church. I was there to the point of humiliation. There’s just so much I can take. This has gotta end because I will not get sick over this. I won’t.”

The confrontation took a turn when the Massachusetts native told Barbara to leave her house. “I’m not doing this — go,” Dorinda says to Barbara, who calmly picks up her bag and exits the apartment. “You can stay home.”

Alexandre and their children claimed in July 2018 that the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer did not create a trust that would entitle the kids to a $3.1 million Sag Harbor, New York, estate that she purchased in 2013. They also alleged that Luann threatened to sell the house to purchase another while withholding Victoria and Noel’s share of the profit. Luann checked into rehab days later, but left the program after a few weeks.

Two months later, the musician told Andy Cohen that “everything is great with the kids.” She explained, “You know, it was a big hiccup about me wanting to get a house upstate and not being in the Hamptons, so I decided to keep the Hamptons home and I’m getting a house upstate in any case. So, it all worked out.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

