Even royals can’t resist the diamond of the season! Duchess Kate may have just revealed that she’s one of the millions of fans who’ve tuned into Netflix’s Bridgerton.

During a candid discussion about parenting, homeschooling and wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic, shared on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel on Thursday, January 28, the 39-year-old Brit couldn’t help but smile at a reference to the Regency-era drama. When the moderator asked participants to write down who their biggest support system has been during the COVID-19 crisis, Kate responded with her husband, Prince William.

“Lovely to hear,” the interviewer replied. “We don’t want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?”

The Duchess of Cambridge laughed at the witty retort, leading some fans to believe that she’s up to date on the drama between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Bridgerton quickly caught viewers’ attention when it dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day and is the first of many Shonda Rhimes‘ projects to come from her major multiyear deal with the streaming giants. In the month since its debut, the series has reached an estimated 82 million households, making it the most popular original show in Netflix’s lineup. Earlier this month, the romance was officially renewed for a second season.

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021,” a statement from Netflix revealed, teasing what’s to come in the voice of the show’s all-knowing gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown. “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton [Jonathan Bailey] intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

The first season focused on Daphne, the eldest Bridgerton daughter, who had her sights set on finding a suitable husband in 19th century London. Following the lead of Julia Quinn‘s popular books, which were the inspiration behind the steamy TV series, season 2 will put a different character in the spotlight. Bailey, 32, recently hinted that things will be even more dramatic the next time fans see the Bridgerton family in action.

“We’re really excited to continue that story and now with millions of fans as well,” the British actor told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think.”

The Broadchurch alum hopes that the cast will continue “pushing boundaries [in] every single way” with the next batch of episodes, which will highlight his character’s romantic struggles even more.

“I think [creator] Chris Van Dusen has got this amazing ability to take Julia Quinn’s extraordinary books and her amazing worlds that she delicately filled with excitement and sexiness. And he takes it to a whole other level,” Bailey added. “So the fact that we’re following Anthony’s pursuit for love shows that you know there’s definitely going to be some similarities [to the books].”