Ready for her close-up? Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli thinks Meghan Markle‘s next move should be on the ballroom floor.

The choreographer and longtime DWTS judge, 64, dished on the show’s future during a virtual interview with Extra, days before the dance competition’s 15th anniversary. While the series continues to figure out how to move forward with live shows during the coronavirus pandemic, Tonioli revealed that the former Suits star, 38, would be the perfect addition to the cast.

“She’d be great!” the Italian ballroom expert said. “It’d make her look accessible and funny — it’d be brilliant. Meghan, if you’re watching this, please! We’d love you to do it.”

Tonioli explained that he was hopeful that DWTS would be able to begin production soon — and that he wasn’t worried about potentially filming without a live audience. “If you can recreate the sense of excitement, I’m sure it’s possible,” he said.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this year that the former duchess and Prince Harry had settled down in Los Angeles with their 12-month-old son, Archie, after briefly staying in Vancouver, Canada. When the couple announced in January that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royal family members, they stated that they intended to split time between North America and the U.K. as they worked to gain more independence from the royal family.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” a source told Us after the family of three moved stateside. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

Though the couple is safely hunkered down amid the coronavirus pandemic, they haven’t pressed pause on their commitment to giving back to those in need. The duo was spotted volunteering with a local organization to help deliver meals in the West Hollywood area shortly after they moved, and they’ve both been keeping in touch with members of their U.K. patronages via video chat.

While Meghan and Harry will have to make some notable changes to their lifestyle in L.A., Ladies of London alum Marissa Hermer thinks even the biggest changes will be for the best.

“Most of the adjustments are only positive. Blue skies, sunshine, space. All of those wonderful things, wonderful places,” Hermer, 38, told Us exclusively in May. “You can build a family with your friends wherever you go. … I think it’s just setting up your little community wherever you go, which is something that [my family and I have] done here.”