



Where do you go after a two weeks of perfect scores? If it’s up to Sasha Farber, he and partner Ally Brooke will only get better during the Dancing With the Stars semifinals on Monday, November 18.

“The plan for next week is to just keep on fighting, keep on kicking on. With Ally, I feel like I could really push the boundaries and I’m super excited for one specific dance,” the pro, 35, told Us Weekly following the Monday, November 11, episode. “We have a redemption dance, where we do the same style with different choreography. And then, the next dance, which I’m really excited for. So I really want to push the boundaries. I feel like every week we’re pushing and pushing and pushing, but my main thing is to kind of push her vulnerability, her passion and her devotion to everything that she does.”

Last Monday, the former Fifth Harmony member, 26, danced a samba and a jazz routine and the judges were beyond impressed, giving her two perfect scores. The week before, they also received a perfect 30. However, it’s not the numbers that Farber is usually paying attention to.

“Don’t get me wrong, the scores are incredible. To me, it’s more the judges’ comments and the critiques. I think with critiques and compliments, you become a better dancer in our world. So I always try to translate that to Ally and this week was just incredible,” the former Burn the Floor star said.”I mean, at this stage, we weren’t even thinking scores we were just thinking, ‘Let’s get to the next week.'”

Sasha and Ally aren’t the only ones feeling the pressure! Heading into the semifinals, Alan Bersten revealed to Us that he also has big plans for his partner, Hannah Brown.

“There’s going to be a new side of Hannah,” Bersten, 25, said on Monday night. “I’m really excited because we’re going to have more of an emotional dance, so I’m really excited for that. We haven’t really shown that side yet.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.