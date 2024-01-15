Exes Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin shared a sweet moment backstage as they reunited at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Stone, 35, and Culkin, 41, hugged each other tightly at the ceremony on Sunday, January 14, while celebrating their respective wins. The pair were photographed excitedly chatting behind the scenes, with Culkin resting his hands on Stone’s shoulders after they embraced.

Stone took home the Best Actress trophy on Sunday night for her role as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos‘ film Poor Things. “This is completely crazy,” she gushed in her acceptance speech, adding that she was in “full-blown shock” to receive the award. “Playing Bella was one of the greatest joys of my life. I got to unlearn a lot of things in playing her. Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I’m still working on it.”

She concluded her speech with a joke about dealing with critics, saying, “This is the Critics Choice Awards — and it is about outside opinion — but I’m very grateful to the critics for this. But I’m just learning not to care what you think.”

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Critics Choice Awards The stars are out and rocking the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Ahead of the 29th annual ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 14, the biggest names in Hollywood showed Us their fashionable side in looks to remember. After posing for photographers and mingling with their fellow […]

Culkin, meanwhile, won Best Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Roman Roy on HBO’s Succession, which also took home Best Drama Series. He was nominated alongside costar Jeremy Strong, who played Kendall Roy. (Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday night for her role as Shiv Roy.)

Culkin and Stone are both on winning streaks this awards season, previously dominating in their respective categories at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The former couple met on the set of the 2009 movie Paper Man and began dating the following year. By 2011, however, their romance came to an end. Based on the timeline, some fans believe the duo’s brief relationship inspired Stone’s friend Taylor Swift to write the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault track “When Emma Falls in Love.” (Stone has played coy when asked whether she thinks the song is about her.)

More than a decade after calling it quits, Stone and Culkin were spotted spending time together at the 2022 Met Gala. After making their individual entrances on the red carpet, the exes posed together inside the iconic New York City venue. Culkin wrapped his arm around Stone’s waist as they smiled for the cameras.

Following her split from Culkin, Stone moved on with The Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield. The pair dated for nearly five years before Us Weekly confirmed their breakup in 2015. Stone subsequently sparked a romance with Saturday Night Live producer Dave McCary, announcing their engagement in December 2019. The couple quietly tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first baby, daughter Louise, one year later.

Related: Celebs Who Support Their Exes’ New Relationships A step in the right direction! Many celeb couples have managed to stay on good terms after they split, which includes supporting their exes’ new relationships. In 2020, Miranda Kerr talked about her growing bond with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s fiance, Katy Perry. “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has […]

While Stone and McCary, 38, keep their relationship relatively private, she gave her husband a sweet shout-out on stage at the Golden Globes earlier this month. “Dave, I have to start with you really quickly,” Stone said. “I love you very much. Thank you for everything.”

Culkin, for his part, settled down with Jazz Charton in 2013. The couple welcomed daughter Kinsey in 2019 and son Wilder in 2021. Charton, 35, joked about getting a much-needed night away from home while attending the Golden Globes.

“We don’t have seats so we’re just drinking at the bar,” she teased via her Instagram Story at the January 7 ceremony, adding, “IT’S STILL A NIGHT AWAY FROM THE KIDS.”