Blast From the Past! Emma Stone, Ex Kieran Culkin Reunite at Met Gala

So happy together! Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin were spotted together at the 2022 Met Gala — and their reunion proved run-ins with exes don’t have to be awkward.

The Easy A star, 33, and the Succession actor, 39, posed side by side inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2, after making their individual entrances on the red carpet. Culkin wrapped his arm around the La La Land actress’ waist as they smiled widely for the camera.

The now-exes became an item after working together on the 2011 movie Paper Man, which also starred Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Daniels. Stone and Culkin played a couple in the indie flick, but their offscreen romance didn’t last long, calling it quits shortly before Stone moved on with The Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2015 that the Oscar winner and the Under the Banner of Heaven star, 38, ended their relationship after nearly five years. Stone began dating Saturday Night Live producer Dave McCary in late 2017 after they were spotted leaving the premiere of his movie Brigsby Bear together. The 36-year-old announced via Instagram in December 2019 that he popped the question, and the couple quietly tied the knot the following year.

Though Stone arrived at the Met Gala solo on Monday, her outfit served as a subtle nod to her husband, with whom she welcomed her first child in March 2021. Her white, feathered Louis Vuitton minidress gave “a second life” to the look she wore at her wedding afterparty, per the fashion house’s official Instagram account.

Culkin, for his part, sparked a romance with Jazz Charton after splitting from the Crazy, Stupid, Love actress. The pair exchanged vows in June 2013 and welcomed daughter Kinsey Sioux in September 2019. The former model, 34, revealed in September 2021 that she gave birth to baby No. 2 one month prior.

“One month with our perfect little man,” she captioned the little one’s Instagram reveal. “8.17.21. #gettheepidural.”

The Golden Globe nominee and Charton waited several weeks to choose their son’s perfect name. “We found it at the hospital the day that he was born, and we thought, ‘That’s great. But instead of pulling the trigger on it, let’s torture ourselves about it for seven weeks, disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked,'” Culkin joked during a November 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl, and we had a long list of names … at the hospital.”

Finally, the twosome settled on Wilder Wolf. “We had a dry-erase board, and we just went over every name we’d thought of,” the Father of the Bride actor recalled. “We were like, ‘Let’s focus on girl names because we like these,’ and we narrowed it down to two names we really liked. We agreed it was going to be one of those two names if it’s a girl, and if it’s a boy, we’re screwed. And we had a boy. And spent seven weeks arguing about names.”

