A night to remember! Hollywood’s biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more.

The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

“Well, it’s finally here, folks. TV’s most special night, where the biggest stars on television celebrate other stars on television while all of you watch at home — on television,” Thompson, 44, joked during his opening monologue. “It’s the Emmy Awards! … For everyone in this room, TV is more than just how we make a living. It’s also how our agents make a living.”

He added: “I mean, if it weren’t for TV, what would we do in our free time? Read books? No one in this room has read a book in the last 50 years. Watch TikTok? Oh, you mean tiny, vertical television? Or have sex? Gross!”

The Saturday Night Live cast member continued to raise eyebrows with jokes about Netflix and his dig at Leonardo DiCaprio‘s love life.

“Zendaya‘s here from Euphoria. Zendaya just turned 26 last week. Happy birthday! 26 is a weird age in Hollywood,” Thompson said. “I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The Disney Channel alum, 26, for her part, hid her face from the camera as she started to laugh.

The exciting awards show was also a night of firsts — with Sheryl Lee Ralph left in shock after she won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The actress’ Abbott Elementary cast members showed their support when Tyler James Williams walked Ralph, 65, to the stage.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your [moment] couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like — this is what striving looks like,” the actress said in her speech, shortly after singing Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” on stage. “Don’t you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a [costar like] Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me … thank you!”

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards later got viewers talking when Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni pretended to lean in for a kiss while presenting an award.

Check out Us Weekly’s video above for a complete look at the best moments from the night, including the hilarious back-and-forth between Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.