Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya is 'Too Old to Date' Leo DiCaprio

He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood.

“Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday. “Zendaya just turned 26 last week. Happy birthday!”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was seated not far from the stage and thanked the Saturday Night Live alum. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood,” Thompson continued. “I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Zendaya immediately hid her face in her arms while shaking with laughter.

The quip comes just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone, 25, split earlier this summer.

“Leo and Camila just weren’t having fun anymore,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “The honeymoon phase was over and things faded out.

The insider added that the Oscar winner already is looking for his next girlfriend, and Gigi Hadid has him infatuated.

“Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” the source explained of the 27-year-old model. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

Zendaya, meanwhile, is not on the market to date the actor, who is 21 years her senior. The Emmy winner (she won best dramatic actress in 2020) is in a long-term relationship with her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland.

She and the British actor, who is also 26, were photographed kissing in July 2021, confirming years of rumors about their relationship status. She gushed about how her boyfriend supports her work as both an actress and producer on Euphoria in April.

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

She also gave Holland a heartfelt birthday wish in June. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” the Greatest Showman actress wrote via Instagram alongside a romantic photo of the two smiling and cuddling.

The K.C. Undercover alum has four nominations, all from her work with Euphoria. She is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and she has two nods as a lyricist for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics trophy (one for “Elliot’s Song” and another for “I’m Tired”). She is also the youngest executive producer to ever be nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

