Kevin Connolly didn’t attend the 2024 Golden Globes, but he had a lot to say about the stars who did.

“Table 2 is not impressed!!!!” Connolly, 49, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, January 7, as he watched the awards show, which took place at The Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Connolly zoomed in on Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix, all of whom looked bored as Mark Hamill presented the first-ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. Leto, 52, cracked a small smile at one point.

The Entourage alum wasn’t the only viewer who was intrigued by how celebs reacted in the Golden Globes crowd. Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, went viral for apparently holding a gossip session during the ceremony. Fans attempted to read the trio’s lips when Gomez, 31, flocked to Swift’s table.

“‘I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one person alleged via X (formerly Twitter), referring to Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Keleigh seemingly responded, saying, “With Timothée?” which got a nod from Gomez.

Both Gomez and Swift left the awards show empty handed. Gomez was nominated for her work on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, but the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy trophy went to The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri.

Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie was recognized in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category alongside Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Barbie came out victorious.

“We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth — the movie theater,” Margot Robbie, who starred as Barbie in the film, said while accepting the honor. “Thank you to Ryan Gosling for going full beach. … Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for creating an award that celebrates movie fans. This is a movie about Barbie but it’s also a movie about humans. … We made it with love and thank you for loving it back.”

Director Greta Gerwig chimed in to thank “all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen.”

While Barbie had the most nominations of the night with the potential to win in nine categories, the movie only took home two trophies. Along with Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Barbie earned Best Original Song for Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”