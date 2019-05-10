Tom Girardi would like to be excluded from this narrative. Erika Jayne discussed why her husband’s lawsuit is not shown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid backlash from fans — and Lisa Vanderpump.

“You can’t show those things on television, simple as that,” the “Xxpen$ive” singer recently told Entertainment Tonight. “You can’t show legal issues on TV. You can show trials. We’re not in trial!”

She added: “Tom is a lawyer. … He has his own firm, he has his own clients and so, that is his first responsibility.”

Tom, who married Erika in 1999, made headlines in January 2019 for a $15 million lawsuit that he and his law firm, Girardi Keese, are facing for allegedly failing to repay loans to Law Finance Group.

A month later, the Bravo star told Us Weekly that she was unfazed by the situation. “Listen, we’re in the lawsuit business, baby. We sue and get sued,” Erika said. “So what? So what? It’s part of the job.”

Lisa, for her part, caused a stir in April after replying to a tweet about the several lawsuits facing her costars, including Erika’s husband.

“You could have aired Erika’s financial issues, Bravo, instead of allowing the ridiculous attack on LVP’s reputation. NOTHING was filmed/said about this…or Kyle/Mo being sued…or Dorit/PK being sued,” the fan tweet read. “No, let’s hurt LVP for the 4th year!!!”

The SUR owner then responded: “Exactly.”

Lisa expanded on her point during an exclusive interview with Us earlier this month, noting that her costars discussed the lawsuit filed against her husband, Ken Todd, by a woman who the couple previously worked with for dog rescue charity during season 8. (It’s unclear if the lawsuit against Ken was dropped or ongoing.)

“It’s just the year before there had been something that had been thrown out about us because it was false,” the Vanderpump Rules star explained to Us on Wednesday, May 8. “I was happy to discuss on the show and I was just saying what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

She added: “What I’m saying is that it’s a reality show and we should be open, and when Lisa Rinna brought it up and said let’s talk about that, I was like ‘Ok.’ And the whole rest of the season was talking about me being a horrible person and it all became a bit difficult to deal with.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!