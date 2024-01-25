While the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, January 28, will determine the Super Bowl LVIII competitors, fans think they already know which teams will face off in the big game.

After the NFL debuted the official logo for the Super Bowl, using maroon and purple colors, fans speculated that it corresponded to the team hues of the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. Social media conspiracy theorists allegedly had more evidence to further prove their point.

The logo for the Super Bowl LVII, which was played in February 2023 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, featured teal and red that matched the teams’ respective symbols. Plus, the symbol for 2022’s Super Bowl LVI had both yellow and orange that seemingly corresponded to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers and Ravens are both in contention for a Super Bowl slot, but they are not the only ones still in the running. The 49ers will play the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the NFC championship, while the Ravens and reigning Super Bowl champs Chiefs will compete for the AFC title. The winners of the two games will go onto the Big Game.

While the logo theory has social media users convinced that the 49ers and the Ravens will compete for the Lombardi trophy next month, a Canadian news channel has reiterated the theory.

“Reba McEntire, Usher and Post Malone are slated to perform at San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl matchup,” a lower-third on a broadcast earlier this month read, per TikTok footage. (Usher, 45, will be the halftime show headliner.)

The NFL has not publicly commented on the theory, and the majority of the internet still believes that it is anyone’s game to make the Super Bowl. Retired quarterback Dan Marino even recently told Us Weekly that the four remaining teams are all worthy of making it to the championship.

“I think the four teams all deserve to be there. It wasn’t nothing fluke about it,” Marino, 62, exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They won the games … how they needed to win, and so it’ll be a lot of fun to see who [gets there].”

Marino, who played quarterback for the Miami Dolphins until his 2000 retirement, is personally rooting for the Lions.

“I’d love to see the Lions get there, although the 49ers are a very good football team, just because the team has struggled for a long time without getting into playoffs and not getting to a Super Bowl for years and years and years,” he told Us. “So, to see them get there and possibly win would be really cool. [And the] Baltimore Ravens are playing really well right now. [Quarterback] Lamar Jackson is playing MVP-caliber, which he’ll probably win the MVP. I probably think they’re going to be in it too, even though [Patrick] Mahomes can come up and just have a great game and it’s over.”

While it is too soon to know which teams will compete in Super Bowl LVII, the Kelce brothers previously joked about the league being scripted.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Eagles center Jason Kelce told his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on their joint “New Heights” podcast in February 2023.

Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, were the first brothers to compete against one another in Super Bowl LVII. Travis and the Chiefs ultimately won the game, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, did not give birth during the game.

Kylie, 31, was pregnant with her and Jason’s third daughter at the time, even telling her husband that if the baby was born during the Super Bowl, she could have “S.B.” initials. Kylie gave birth weeks later, thwarting the name plan and they chose the moniker Bennett instead. (Jason and Kylie also share older daughters Wyatt and Elliotte.)

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.