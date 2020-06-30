TikTok User Points Out That Glee Filled Auditorium With Creepy Dummies

The cast of Glee may have sold out arenas in real life, but it seems the New Directions had more trouble filling seats.

A TikTok user is going viral for pointing out that the audience in a November 2012 episode of the Fox series was filled with replicas of human beings instead of real people.

“So I’m just noticing in Glee, there are dummies in the crowd,” the social media user quipped. “I feel like I’m in the House of Wax.”

The season 4 episode of dramedy with the goof titled, “Thanksgiving,” follows Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron), Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera), Mercedes Jones (Amber Riley), Mike Chang (Harry Shum, Jr.) and Puck’s (Mark Salling) return to high school to help the new glee club prepare for sectionals.

Glee, which also starred Lea Michele (Rachel Barry), Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson), Matthew Morrison (Will Schuester), Heather Morris (Brittany Pierce) and Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester), ran for six seasons. While the series finale of the Fox show aired in 2015, Glee recently made headlines after Samantha Marie Ware, who joined the cast during season 6, accused Michele of making the set a “living hell” through “traumatic microaggressions.”

As more cast members, including Morris and Riley, publicly addressed Michele’s alleged behavior on the set, the pregnant Scream Queens star released a lengthy statement via Instagram.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” Michele wrote in part on June 3. “We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

Morrison, 41, was the most recent Glee alum to be asked about the set of the show.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah,’” the actor, who briefly dated Michele in the past, said on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas on June 24. “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

Glee is currently streaming on Netflix.