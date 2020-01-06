Andrew Scott is still in awe of the fanbase Fleabag has gained after just two seasons, the actor admitted at the 2020 Golden Globes.

“I knew it was going to be special, but I don’t think we could ever sort of forecast the enormous success and the fact that it’s got such a huge audience and people love it so much,” the Sherlock alum, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Sunday, January 5, awards show. “That really is genuinely amazing.”

The Fleabag star compared himself to a “little Bambi” at the Golden Globes. “I need to find my feet,” he joked to Us, adding that the environment was “nuts.”

The Irish star added, “You’re looking at your genuine heroes and you just feel frightened and intimidated, but also thrilled. … The craziest thing that’s happened today is being here with all the screaming. It’s all the good kind of screaming. We like good screaming, don’t we? Inside and outside of the bedroom.”

Scott was nominated for his first Golden Globe this year for his supporting role in the BBC show. He plays the Priest.

As for Fleabag’s star Phoebe Waller Bridge, she accepted the show’s series win on Sunday, gushing, “I’d like to thank [Barack] Obama for putting us on his list [of 2019’s best TV shows]. … I want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone for supporting us so much. We all put so much heart and so much love into this show and it’s a bit gross, but we all became best friends. Which is ironic, because the show is about such a lonely lady.”

In September, the actress received an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. “I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this,” she joked in her Lead Actress acceptance speech at the time. “Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at and with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.”

The Killing Eve showrunner said something similar while accepting another award for writing the comedy series at the time. “I find writing really, really hard. And really painful. I’d like to say just honestly, from the bottom of my heart, that the reason that I do it is this,” Waller-Bridge gushed. “It’s made it all really worth it, guys. Thank you so much.”

With reporting by Carita Rizzo