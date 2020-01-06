Gwyneth Paltrow Admits 'Best Part' of the Golden Globes Was Going Home

Just hold on, we’re going home. Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that her favorite part of her 2020 Golden Globes was leaving.

“The best part of the night is always getting home,” the 47-year-old Goop founder wrote alongside a sexy snap from the car on Sunday, January 5, via Instagram.

Earlier on Sunday, Paltrow walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest, she opened up about her decision to work with husband Brad Falchuk on Netflix’s The Politician.

“I’m sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company that I do,” Paltrow explained. “But I’m married to the writer, and he asked me to do the show. He said he was writing it for me.”

She added: “I’m Goop from head-to-toe, but [Brad is] very charming, he’s very convincing.”

Paltrow and Falchuk, 48, tied the knot in September 2018, four years after meeting on the set of Glee. Falchuk teamed up with Ryan Murphy again for The Politician, which stars Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton. The series was nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, but lost to Fleabag. Platt also scored a nom for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, but Ramy Youssef took home the trophy on Sunday evening.

The Avengers: Endgame star and the American Horror Story cocreator celebrated a milestone in their marriage in October 2019, moving in together a year after their nuptials.

“We each have two teenage children whom we love very much,” Paltrow said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “We were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly. Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.”

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. Falchuk, for his part, shares Isabella and Brody with his ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk.

Sunday wasn’t the first time that Paltrow has thrown shade at a Hollywood event. Back in 2013, the Oscar winner declared she would never return to the Met Gala again.

“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun,” said told USA Today at the time. “It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

Paltrow, however, returned to the benefit in 2017. She also attended the event in 2019.