Raise your glasses high for Lala Kent! The Vanderpump Rules star stunned at the 2020 Golden Globes afterparty with her fiancé, Randall Emmett — and Brad Pitt!

“Well, we didn’t win but amazing to be nominated! Also #bradpitt told me he loved @theirishmanfilm and saw it 3 times,” Emmett, who produced the Netflix film, captioned a photo of the trio at the Netflix bash on Sunday, January 5, via Instagram. “Amazing night every which way!! @aldenlola @martinscorsese_ @goldenglobes #2020.”

Kent was at the bash to support Emmett and The Irishman, which was up for five awards, including Best Motion Picture — Drama. (The film lost to 1917.) While the former SUR hostess didn’t attend the ceremony with Emmett, she revealed earlier on Sunday that she was nervous about the evening.

“Today is a very important and special day for my dude and everybody who’s a part of The Irishman. It’s the Golden Globes and I’m so, so excited for him and everybody else,” Kent said via Instagram Stories. “However, I’ve been on edge lately. Every single event I’ve been to I’ve just been, like, angst. So I’m going to hit a meeting before I take on the rest of my day.”

Kent celebrated one-year of sobriety in October 2019 after opening up about her battle with substance abuse during the season 7 reunion of Vanderpump Rules.

“Today I am one year sober. This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my one-year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I won’t give it up for anything ♥️.”

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September 2018. The twosome are set to tie the knot in California on April 18.

“I want a big wedding. It’s a nonnegotiable,” Emmett told Us Weekly in November. “It’s like producing a movie and the thing is, you only get one take and if it goes bad, we’re all screwed and we have to remember this forever and it sets your marriage up, so I was like, ‘Babe, please. I’m gonna put it all on you. Make all the decisions.’ I was very involved at picking the venue with her and once we got that set, I’m more involved in the entertainment and performers.”