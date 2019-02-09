Turn it up! Many of the biggest names in music will gather together at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10, for the 61st annual Grammys.

The awards show, which is returning to Los Angeles after being held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2018, is bound to include jaw-dropping performances, unforgettable duets and many other memorable moments.

Viewers tuning in to watch will see Demi Lovato’s return to the spotlight almost seven months after her nearly-fatal overdose, and Mac Miller’s parents attending in his place to honor the late rapper five months after his death.

What Time?

The star-studded awards ceremony will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch the Grammys for free with CBS All Access.

Who’s Hosting?

Alicia Keys will host the event for the first time. The singer, 38, uploaded a YouTube video of herself in January, documenting her reaction to being offered the gig.

Who’s Performing?

Many of Hollywood’s hottest stars will take the stage on Sunday, including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, Post Malone, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Little Big Town. (Ariana Grande was originally scheduled to perform, but recently drooped out due to production disagreements).

Who’s Nominated?

Kendrick Lamar leads the charge with eight nominations, followed by Drake, who holds seven nominations. Folk rock singer Brandi Carlile has six nods, making her the most-nominated female artist this year. As for other notable nominees? Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Post Malone are among the bunch!

Who’s Presenting?

Quite the lineup! Stars like Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wilmer Valderrama, Meghan Trainor, Luke Combs, Cedric The Entertainer, Leon Bridges and Kelsea Ballerini will present.

