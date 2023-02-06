Keeping her memory alive. Lisa Marie Presley was honored via the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5.

Kacey Musgraves kicked off the tribute by singing the late Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” before Quavo took the stage to perform a segment that honored late Migos rapper Takeoff, Coolio, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and more. Sheryl Crow was subsequently joined by Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood to honor Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, who won a posthumous award for Best Arrangement earlier in the evening. Lisa Marie was included in that portion of the segment and many audience members clapped when her photo appeared.

Us Weekly confirmed on January 12 that Elvis Presley’s daughter died after going into cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Following in her father’s footsteps, Lisa Marie released three studio albums from 2003 to 2012. The “Lights Out” singer was also involved with the Grammy Museum Signature Schools in 2005.

“I’ve been a huge music lover, it’s always had a huge impact on me. I want to write, I want to sing,” she told Larry King in 2005. “I want to do the same thing for others, have my music, hopefully, do that for others one day not realizing what I sort of had to climb. I had an idea a little bit, but I think that I underestimated the whole thing. … [Critics] were surprised that I did a good [first] record, you know, which was surprising to me.”

The late star is survived by her three daughters. She shared actress Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough and twins Finley and Harper, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. (Lisa Marie and Danny were also parents of son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.)

“Everyone’s in awe of the strength and courage Riley’s showing, but what’s also evident here is that she’s a born leader who’s balanced, levelheaded and someone the family can count on to make the right big-picture calls,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “Lisa Marie adored her. She was her rock for years before she died — now it’s even more obvious why, even if it is unbearably tragic.”

Lisa Marie was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.