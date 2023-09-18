The holiday season is coming a little early this year — cough, October, cough — thanks to Great American Family’s 2023 Great American Christmas movie kickoff.
Cameron Candace Bure and daughter Natasha Bure are two of the many stars headlining the 20 new Christmas-themed films, which will begin airing on Great American Family Saturday, October 21.
Cameron Bure — who left her role as the reigning Christmas Queen of Hallmark in April 2022 to helm the holiday content at Great American Media — is set to star in My Christmas Hero, playing an army reserve doctor searching for answers about her family’s military history. Her daughter, Natasha, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, is stepping out on her own with A Christmas for the Ages. (Cameron Bure and Valeri also share sons Lev and Maksim.)
In the holiday flick, Natasha will help portray four generations of women celebrating the Christmas season. Her costars Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven and Cheryl Ladd will transport viewers to different eras, while Natasha is rooted in the present day.
Scroll down for the 2023 Great American Christmas lineup:
A Christmas Blessing
Stars: Lori Loughlin, James Tupper and Jesse Hutch
Logline: “A TV chef (Loughlin) is divinely inspired to take over her late aunt’s charity with help from a new friend (Hutch) and handsome business associate next door (Tupper).”
A Christmas Commission (working title)
Stars: Sarah Fisher and Simon Arblaster
Logline: “Two rival realtors are forced to work together to sell one special house before Christmas.”
A Christmas for the Ages
Stars: Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven and Cheryl Ladd
Logline: “Prompted by their youngest granddaughter (Bure), four generations celebrate family and what Christmas was like in the 40s, 60s, 90s and present day.”
A Dash of Christmas
Stars: Laura Osnes and Christopher Russell
Logline: “A marketing exec (Osnes) must learn a recipe to get her dream job and ends up entered in a holiday bakeoff with a dream baker (Russell).”
A Model Christmas (working title)
Stars: Ash Tsai and Joey Heyworth
Logline: “While on a charity press tour, a model (Tsai) ends up stranded by the weather at the family home of the driver (Heyworth) she hired to assist her for the week.”
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Stars: Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison
Logline: “A novice dancer (Lilley) pairs with a professional (Morrison) to enter a renowned dance competition in Paris.”
A Royal Christmas Holiday
Stars: Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard
Logline: “In search of her big break, a reporter (Underwood) arranges a Christmas interview with a European Prince (Stoddard) visiting the states. Will the reporter’s big story become her love story?”
A Royal Christmas Romance (working title)
Stars: Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan
Logline: “When a European duke (Runyon) arrives in the U.S., he realizes that his bags have been lost in transit. He has no choice but to be styled, and ultimately inspired, by Bella (McKellar) the owner of a local boutique.”
A Time Capsule Christmas (working title)
Stars: Jillian Murray and Daniel Lissing
Logline: “A father (Lissing) bonds with his daughter and stumbles upon an unexpected romance (Murray) while tracking down the original owner of a Christmas time capsule.”
Bringing Christmas Home (working title)
Stars: Jill Wagner and Paul Greene
Logline: “A professor of military history (Wagner) teams with an antique store owner (Greene) to track down the original owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets.”
Christmas on Windmill Way
Stars: Christa Taylor Brown and Chad Michael Murray
Logline: “To save her family’s legacy windmill, a woman (Brown) must remind her ex-boyfriend (Murray) of the best of their hometown.”
Destined 2: Christmas Once More
Stars: Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott
Logline: “In this [Destined at Christmas] sequel, Theo (Elliott) continues to miss connecting with his girlfriend, Kim (Robbins) as he attempts to propose at Christmas.”
Mistletoe Moments
Stars: Susie Abromeit and Liam McIntyre
Logline: “With her career on the line, a decorator (Abromeit) must work with an unexpected partner (McIntyre) to showcase a house for an upcoming Christmas gala.”
My Christmas Hero
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Gabriel Hogan
Logline: “An army reserve doctor (Cameron Bure) tracks down her family’s military history with the help of a new romance (Hogan).”
Our Christmas Wedding
Stars: Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley
Logline: “In the [My Boss’ Wedding] sequel, roles reverse as Nicole’s boss plans newly engaged Nicole (Deveaux) and Michael’s (Seeley) wedding in two weeks at Christmas.”
Peppermint & Postcards
Stars: Ella Cannon and Christopher Russell
Logline: “When a Christmas letter concerning her love life goes viral, one mom (Cannon) discovers that romance might be right at her door.”
Santa, Maybe (working title)
Stars: Aubrey Reynolds
Logline: “Can theater director Lila (Reynolds) rise to the challenge of putting on the perfect Christmas ballet, while also discovering her office Secret Santa in the process?”
The Christmas Regift (working title)
Stars: Erin Agostino and Marshall Williams
Logline: “A city manager (Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Agostino) in setting right his town’s Christmas Charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.”
‘Twas the Text Before Christmas
Stars: Merritt Patterson and Trevor Donovan
Logline: “An unexpected text message sent to the wrong number (Patterson) sets into motion a Christmas tradition with a new family (Donovan) over three separate years.”