When it comes to that “blank space” on the voting ballot in 2024, Grimes wants you to write in one name: Taylor Swift.

“In many ways, Taylor Swift is the only presidential candidate who can unite the country,” Grimes, 35, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, October 17. The musician quote-tweeted a comment from the GrimesAI account: “It’s not just the fact that Taylor Swift as President would course-correct society and fix emissions in 10 years. It’s that I care about her mental health, and she cares about mine (she doesn’t know me, but she’d care.)”

Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) even hypothesized that “[Donald] Trump v Swift is totally occurring in a parallel universe [right now].” Another fan even thought Swift could replace Trump, 77, on the GOP ticket. “Perhaps [Swift] should run as the Republican candidate,” said one follower. “She’d be preferable as a Republican, I think,” said Grimes. “Actually unbeatable at that point.”

Another of Grimes’ followers said that Swift, 33, running for president was “actually not a bad idea. Don’t know how good it would be for her mental health, though.” To that, Grime echoed what her AI account said. “It’s probably exceptionally unadvisable. It just probably would work,” she posted.

However, there are a few issues with Grimes’ plans for President Swift. First, Swift wouldn’t be eligible to run for office until December 13, 2024. “As directed by the Constitution, a presidential candidate must be a natural born citizen of the United States, a resident for 14 years, and 35 years of age or older,” according to the Library of Congress.

The other issue with Grimes’ “unbeatable” plan is that Swift may not run as a Republican. Swift is a well-known advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and told The Guardian in 2019 that she’s “obviously pro-choice.” In the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift revealed the motivation behind her 2018 decision to endorse political figures for the first time, sharing her support for Phil Bredesen for the Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives.

Cooper, 69, defeated Jody Ball in his reelection bid, but Bredesen, 79, was unsuccessful in unseating Marsha Blackburn. “I can’t see another commercial [with] her disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values.’ I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That’s not what we stand for,” Swift said about Blackburn in Miss Americana, per Billboard.

Swift will spend most of 2024 on the road, bringing The Eras Tour to Tokyo, Australia, and most of Europe. The tour returns to North America in October 2024, with dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

By then, Grimes may have resolved her ongoing issue with her ex, Elon Musk. In September, Grimes filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” over their three children. Grimes and Musk, 52, share three kids: son X AE-A-Xii, 3, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 21 months, and the recently revealed son, Techno “Tau” Mechanicus.