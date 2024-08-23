As a fan of Netflix’s Wednesday, Haley Joel Osment found a way to remain spoiler-free about season 2 — despite now being a cast member on the show.

“I intentionally didn’t read anything that I wasn’t in for that season,” Osment, 36, exclusively shared in the newest issue of Us Weekly while promoting his upcoming movie Blink Twice. “I want to protect myself as an audience member, too.”

Osment was thrilled to get the chance to join the cast of one of his favorite shows, adding, “It was definitely a surreal experience where I had watched and enjoyed the first season. Then after not so much time, you find yourself on set with all those same people and getting directed by Tim Burton — one of my favorite directors who I’ve admired so much for so long.”

Getting to collaborate with Burton, 65, on the hit series quickly became a career highlight for Osment.

“Just walking on set and seeing [Tim] with a bunch of atmosphere and fog swirling around and backlit and directing the way he directs. That’s definitely a time you’re like, ‘Wow, this is one of the reasons I love my job so much,'” Osment continued. “Because you might turn around and find yourself in Ireland doing a show like that.”

While Osment couldn’t share any details about his role, he hinted that fans were in for an amazing experience.

“It’s worth it because I know there are some pretty big thrills in store for people in season 2 and the cast is extraordinary,” he told Us. “I honestly didn’t even know if they were going to announce that I was in it for a while. Then, coming back from Ireland, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m going to have to just not be able to tell anybody while I was in Ireland for a year.’ But luckily they made that easier for me.”

Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022, introduced fans to a new version of the iconic Wednesday Addamscharacter, who was previously explored in the Addams Family movies and through Edward Gorey‘s illustrations. The first season followed the titular character’s (Jenna Ortega) attempts to master her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy while dealing with a killing spree at the hands of a mysterious monster.

Season 2, meanwhile, picks up after Wednesday receives a threat from someone at her school. Netflix confirmed earlier this year that most of the cast was returning alongside some new additions. So far, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor were announced as new series regulars. Osment, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo will appear as guest stars.

Fans hoping to see more of Osment’s scene-stealing roles don’t have to wait until Wednesday returns with more episodes. The actor stars in Zoë Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Blink Twice, which is out in theaters on August 23. Blink Twice follows a group of people who enjoy a tropical getaway to a private island — until things start getting weird.

“It’s this feeling of you’re overwhelmed by the luxury of the environment. They’re partying all the time and everybody just gets kind of carried away before they realize that there’s pieces of things that have happened that they don’t quite understand,” Osment, who plays Tom, shared with Us about the project. “I think that Tom’s main goal is that he really wants to fit in with the group.”

Osment notably rounds out the onscreen male friend group made up of Channing Tatum, Christian Slater and Simon Rex.

“There’s a little bit more of an innocence to [Tom’s] demeanor because everything they’re up to on the island is relatively newer for him and it’s very important for him to maintain his position in the group,” he added before quipping, “Although he’s definitely the member of the entourage who would wake up with a d—k drawn on his face.”

His time on Blink Twice has Osment even more excited about expanding his filmography. “[I would love to do] anything action oriented. Because I’ve been killed in gruesome ways on a lot of different shows, but I’ve never done an action movie,” he noted. “Driving cars around, shooting guns and all that fun stuff.”

Blink Twice hits theaters Friday, August 23.

For more from Us‘ exclusive interview with Osment, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.