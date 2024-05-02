The Bachelor season 28 runner-up, Daisy Kent, did not accept an offer to become the next Bachelorette — and Hannah Brown feared she played a part in the decision.

“Did my phone call make you think, ‘Oh gosh, this is not a good idea?’” Hannah, 29, asked Daisy, 25, on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of her “Better Tomorrow” podcast, revealing that they connected after Daisy’s time on the ABC dating show. “I was worrying. I was like, ‘Did I just like … I didn’t mean to talk her out of it.’”

Daisy informed the former Bachelorette that their conversation had the opposite effect, sharing, “Your phone call was very good because you were like, I remember you saying, ‘If you’re gonna do it, just make sure you’re in a good spit with yourself.’ … Your conversation was really, really good for me, and it was nice to talk to somebody who had been through it all.”

Noting that Hannah has done “a lot of things that I want to eventually be able to do,” Daisy confirmed that she’s “really happy” in her decision not to take on the part. “I know there’s, like, a lot more coming from me and that just wasn’t my path.”

After mutually parting ways with Joey Graziadei on the March 25 season finale of The Bachelor, Daisy revealed during the show’s After the Final Rose special that she turned down the chance to become the Bachelorette. Her fellow Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran will lead the show’s upcoming 21st season.

Despite knowing Daisy’s choice, Hannah said she thought Daisy “changed her mind” after walking out in full glam during the AFR special. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. She’s the Bachelorette!” Hannah recalled.

According to Daisy, Hannah wasn’t the only one who thought her AFR ensemble hinted that she would become the Bachelorette. “All my friends were like, ‘Dude, we were all tripping because we thought you changed your mind or something and that you were lying to us,’” she explained.

Happy that Daisy has found “peace” with her decision, Hannah went on to ask if she would reconsider being the Bachelorette if offered the role again. “I don’t think so,” Daisy replied. “I’m at a really good spot and I have a lot of really exciting things that I want to do and continue working on.”

Daisy teased that her upcoming projects include a second children’s book, which is being “illustrated right now,” and a memoir she wrote before appearing on The Bachelor about her physical and mental health journey. (She opened up on the show about experiencing severe health issues and needing to get a cochlear implant for hearing loss.)

In addition to her literary projects, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in April that Daisy found new love with professional racer Thor Herbst. “They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

The insider added that she and Herbst have “been traveling all over recently,” including attending the Stagecoach music festival in April and Herbst joining Daisy on her family vacation to Mexico in March.