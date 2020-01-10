Hannah-Brown-Snaps-Back-at-Chris-Harrison-Over-Jake-Owen’s-Shady-Song

Bachelor Nation has gone country — and not everyone is happy about it. Hannah Brown and Chris Harrison went back and forth on Twitter after country singer Jake Owen wrote a shady song about the former Bachelorette.

“Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn TV on and all you heard about on the new Bachelor was Alabama Hannah, it was just Alabama Hannah everywhere. She won’t go away,” the 38-year-old country singer began in a video on Thursday, January 9, referring to Brown appearing on the premiere of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. “Believe it or not, I met her on the last season of The Bachelorette, I played ‘Made For You’ for them in I think it was like Rhode Island or something. She’s a cool girl.”

While Owen claimed the song is “not even a dig at the actual Alabama Hannah,” he appeared to take on Weber’s point of view in the track.

“Alabama Hannah, what do you want? / If it’s love that you need, well then honey, it’s gone,” he sings. “You had your chances, so won’t you leave me alone. / Alabama Hannah, won’t you go on back home.”

Brown, 25, made headlines after she emotionally told Weber, 28, that she made a mistake when she picked Jed Wyatt during the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette. The Monday, January 6, premiere ended on a cliffhanger with the pilot asking the former pageant queen to join the season.

“I been out here in California, I’ve been soaking up the sun / There’s lots of pretty ladies, and I can’t pick just one,” Owen sings. “I’m flying high, I got peace of mind, I already raised the bar / Now you’re showing up here tonight, who do you think you are? / Alabama Hannah won’t you roll on with the tide. … Alabama Hannah, honey, get out of my life.”

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

https://t.co/0gSLuioEtM — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 10, 2020

After referring to Brown as a “beauty queen” and “dancing star,” Owen referenced the former couple’s now-infamous overnight date in a windmill.

“Well I guess you think you messed up since you seen me moving on / Thinking we could pick up, right where we left off,” the lyrics read. “But you got to lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down / Girl this ain’t no windmill, we can’t go round and round.”

Harrison, 48, was clearly a fan of the track, tweeting, “My man @jakeowen speaking his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter #TheBachelor.”

Brown then fired back, “Better just be his truth Christopher. I’m not just chop liver now—you still have to love me and try to understand my mess. @chrisbharrison.”

The following day, the longtime Bachelor host clarified that he still has love for Brown.

“Haha you know I’ll always love you girl, you’re family and family sticks together through the good the bad and the mascara…” Harrison tweeted on Friday, January 10. “Now that’s a country song.”

Before Harrison weighed in, the Dancing With the Stars season 18 winner appeared to approve of the song.

“It’s hilarious and even though it’s like a diss at me the whole time, I was tapping my foot along to it and laughing. You need to check it out!” Brown said via her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening. “Jake, let me know when you need me for the music video.”

Earlier this week, Harrison told Us Weekly exclusively that Brown may get another chance at finding love as the Bachelorette.

“Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” he told Us at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honest and just, she’s a train wreck. You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Unlock the secrets to being the best version of you, from keeping those New Year’s resolutions, to staying mindful about your mental health and tackling issues that rarely get talked about. Listen to The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020 below.