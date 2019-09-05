



A tough decision. Harry Styles disclosed the real reason he chose not to go through with playing Prince Eric in Disney’s upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

“It was dis­cussed,” Styles, 24, told The Face in his cover story published on Thursday, September 5. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But every­one involved in it was amaz­ing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watch­ing it, I’m sure.”

On August 13, a source close to the movie told Us Weekly that the “Sign of The Times” crooner would not be joining the remake. “While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer,” the insider explained of Styles, who previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017.

Halle Bailey, who is half of the sister musical duo Chloe x Halle, was cast as Ariel in July. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacob Tremblay is in talks to play Flounder and Awkwafina is being scouted to voice Scuttle. Melissa McCarthy is also rumored for the role of Ursula.

As for Prince Eric, 13 Reasons Why star Christian Navarro revealed that he is auditioning for the part. Navarro, 28, initially shared a tweet about Styles passing on the film on August 13, writing: “Well … I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 [of 13 Reasons Why] drops next week and think it’s one hell of an audition.”

Navarro later tweeted an update on Tuesday, September 3, about his potential involvement. “Idk what happened to the other tweet. But! @disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call,” he wrote. “They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history.”

Though fans can’t expect to see Styles on the big screen again anytime soon, his friend Ste­vie Nicks told The Face that his upcoming record is finished and his lead single has already been selected. Nicks revealed that his sophomore effort is “not like his last album,” which was 2017’s Harry Styles.

“It’s not like any­thing One Direc­tion ever did,” she continued. “It’s pure Har­ry, as Har­ry would say. He’s made a very dif­fer­ent record and it’s spectacular.”

When Styles spoke with Rolling Stone about his hotly anticipated new record in August, he addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion.

“I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way,” he said. “If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!