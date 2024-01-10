It’s been nearly five years since Kathie Lee Gifford signed off on Today, but she’s still in touch with former cohost Hoda Kotb.

On the Wednesday, January 10, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb, 59, gave an update about the beloved former talk show anchor. “By the way, Kat’s living her best life, she’s in Nashville, she’s writing music, she is living her best life,” Kotb said. “She’s playing with the cutest grandkids, putting out good music, so Kat, love you.”

During the “Faves and Finds” segment, Kotb shared a brand new song that Gifford, 70, had written “3 Little Words.” The pop ballad, performed by Louis York featuring Tamia, comes out on Friday, January 12.

Gifford left the fourth hour of the Today show in April 2019 after hosting alongside Kotb since 2008. They became fan favorites for their fun hijinks, many including wine, while discussing popular culture and entertainment topics.

After leaving in April 2019, Gifford was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager who currently serves as cohost alongside Kotb.

While updates on Gifford haven’t been frequent on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Gifford has been active on social media to update fans about what she’s been up to. Kotb’s update echoes Gifford’s Instagram — she’s living in Nashville, working on her bible study course, interviewing celebrity friends like Julie Chen Moonves and spending time with her family, including her grandson, Finn, who daughter Cassidy welcomed in June 2023. (She’s also the grandmother of son Cody and daughter-in-law Erika Brown’s son, Frankie, who was born in June 2022. The pair had a second son, Ford, in November 2023.)

Gifford is also reportedly dating Richard Spitz, who she was first photographed with in March 2023. The two have never publicly confirmed their relationship. Gifford was previously married to Frank Gifford for 30 years until he passed away in 2015.

Gifford started out her television career as a correspondent and substitute anchor on Good Morning America in the 80s. She then cohosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee with Regis Philbin from 1985 to 2000 until she joined Kotb on Today in 2008 after a break between jobs to pursue other projects like music, writing and other entertainment pursuits.