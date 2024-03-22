Tristan Thompson made a lot of money on the basketball court.

Thompson, 33, began his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011 and signed a four-year deal for $16,821,270. The rookie proved himself as he earned a series of accolades and resigned with the team, earning a significant pay raise. Thompson agreed to a five-year contract for $82 million.

One year after signing his extension, Thompson and the Cavaliers got a taste of victory. The team won the championship in 2016. Thompson remained in Cleveland until 2020. Following the 2019-2020 season, Thompson entered free agency and signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Boston Celtics. However, his time in Boston was cut short as he was traded to the Sacramento Kings in August 2021.

Following the trade, Thompson struggled to find a place on the team. In February 2022, he was traded from Sacramento to the Indiana Pacers. After playing four games with the Pacers, the team and Thompson reached a mutual contract buyout agreement. Thompson ultimately took a pay cut to be released from the team. He went on to sign a one-year million-dollar deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Related: Tristan Thompson’s Drama Through the Years: A Timeline Tristan Thompson’s life in the limelight has been filled with controversy — from cheating scandals and paternity claims to high-profile breakups. Thompson joined the NBA in 2011, but it wasn’t until he started seeing Khloé Kardashian in August 2016 that his personal life became so public. Thompson’s past relationship with Jordan Craig became a hot […]

After finishing his term with the Bulls, Thompson went unsigned for most of the 2022-2023 season. However, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Thompson at the end of the year looking to expand their roster for the playoffs. He signed a $16,700 contract for the remaining season and played in six games. The move was beneficial for Thompson as he was physically closer to ex Khloé Kardashian and their two children: True, 6, and Tatum, 20 months.

In September 2023, Thompson returned to his initial team and signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers for $3,196,448. Despite his good fortune, the athlete suffered his fair share of setbacks. In January, Thompson was suspended for 25 games without pay after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Two months after the PED scandal, a court ruled that Thompson had to pay his ex Maralee Nichols back child support after allegedly missing multiple payments. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Thompson is required to pay Nichols, 32, $57,916 after missing several payments between September 2023 and January 2024. Us Weekly reached out for comment at the time.

Related: Tristan Thompson's Family Guide: His Parents, 3 Brothers and 4 Kids While Tristan Thompson‘s personal life has often raised eyebrows, the NBA player is also a devoted father, brother and son. The athlete’s late mom, Andrea Thompson, reflected on the inspiration behind her eldest son’s work ethic in a 2011 piece for the Toronto Star. “Trevor is a truck driver. I drive a school bus,” Andrea […]

Nichols welcomed son Theo, 2, in December 2021. Days before Nichols gave birth, news broke that Thompson was the father of her then-unborn baby when she sued him for child support. He had initially denied her claims before a paternity test proved otherwise. At the time, Thompson was still dating Kardashian, 39, and the pair had recently done an embryo transfer with a surrogate to conceive their second child together.

In addition to his children with Kardashian and Nichols, Thompson is also the father of son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig. He has been accused of not paying child support for Prince as well, according to Craig’s sister. Thompson never publicly addressed the allegations.

He also has guardianship for his youngest brother Amari, 18m who suffers from epilepsy, after their mother died in January 2023.