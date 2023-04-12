On the clock. James Corden spent a day in the life of an assistant to the Kardashian-Jenner family — and he had his work cut out for him.

“I am gonna give all of their personal assistants a much-needed day off,” Corden, 44, explained during the “Take a Break” segment of the Tuesday, April 11, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The U.K. native began his day by arriving at Kris Jenner’s house.

“Usually, my assistant works out with me in the morning so we can take notes,” the momager, 67, told him as she walked on a treadmill. When Corden replied, “Well, I already worked out at like 4 a.m.,” Jenner shot back, “Do it again!” and tasked the talk show host with getting her a post-workout shake.

After trying Corden’s concoction — which included leafy green vegetables, Rice Krispies cereal, chocolate raisins and wine — Jenner deemed the unique smoothie “f—king vile” and spit it out into the sink.

Next, the Gavin & Stacey alum drove Kim Kardashian to run some errands. During the car ride, he asked the SKIMS mogul, 42, about her time working as a “closet organizer” for Paris Hilton.

“She would have diamond necklaces, like, shoved in a drawer and she wouldn’t even know … and she would always have a change of clothes in her purse,” Kardashian recalled of the Simple Life alum, 42, whom she’s been friends with since childhood. “And she would be totally comfortable with me saying this.”

Corden then acted as the KKKW Beauty founder’s bodyguard, getting a bit carried away with a customer inside of a gas station.

“Excuse me, sir, excuse me. Down! Down! On the ground! Get on the ground,” he yelled as Kardashian laughed.

Later in the skit, Kris walked in on the comedian while he was showering at Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics offices.

“Oh, my God, I can’t unsee that,” the businesswoman said laughing.

Corden then participated in a Kardashian classic — dining on shakable salad bowls. After feeding Khloé Kardashian a heaping mouthful, the Carpool Karaoke personality held a napkin up in front of her face, saying, “Oh, God, I don’t want the cameras to see you in this state.”

After a FaceTime with Kylie, 25, in which the beauty mogul faked a bad connection for an excuse to hang up on Corden, the stand-in assistant reflected on his day in a Kardashians-style confessional.

“Honestly, Kris looks at me different after that shower, and let’s just say, there’s a twinkle in her eye,” he joked.

Corden also reflected on his time with the Good American cofounder, 38, noting, “Feeding Khloé was fun, but she’s still a bitch,” before erupting into laughter.

The skit aired as part of Corden’s final season of The Late Late Show. He announced his exit in April 2022 after making his debut on the series in 2015.