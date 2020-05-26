A creature of habit! Reese Witherspoon shared her go-to smoothie recipe via Instagram on Tuesday, May 26, and revealed she’s been drinking the healthy beverage every day for the last several years.

“This is the smoothie that I drink every single day, and I have probably for eight years, nine years, I don’t even know,” the Big Little Lies star, 44, explained as she stood in her kitchen surrounded by nutritious ingredients. “It has a lot of vegetables in it.”

Witherspoon noted that she sips this beverage each morning instead of eating breakfast, and it keeps her full until around 1 p.m.

“The secret ingredient is DANCING! 💃🏼 Sharing my morning green smoothie with y’all,” she explained in the caption. “Delicious and healthy! 🥒🍋🍌🍎.”

As far as greens are concerned, the smoothie calls for some spinach, two heads of romaine lettuce, which the Morning Show star acknowledged is “a lot,” and some celery. “You can put in anything green [from] the refrigerator,” she explained. “If you have lettuce and you didn’t make that salad that you wanted to make, you can put it in there.”

Since greens by themselves can be bitter, Witherspoon explained that her smoothie “has to have something sweet” in order to taste good. The Hello Sunshine founder is partial to tossing in a pear, an apple and a banana. “I also put in an entire lemon,” she continued. “I take the rind off a lemon and I put the whole thing in — seeds and all.”

To make the smoothie more drinkable, Witherspoon adds around half of a cup of coconut water before blending everything together with her Vitamix.

Once the smoothie is blended, the Louisiana native noted you can “add anything to it,” such as protein powder, almond butter or flax seeds.

Additionally, it turns out that Witherspoon’s go-to drink has quite the impressive celebrity pedigree. “I just remembered that the person who told me about this recipe for the first time was Kerry Washington,” the actress recalled with a smile. “I sat next to her at an awards show and I didn’t really know her, but I was like, ‘Your skin is so beautiful. What do you do?’ and she said, ‘I think it’s from this drink that I drink. It’s really changed my skin and it makes my hair and nails really strong.'”

That glowing recommendation from her future Little Fires Everywhere costar, 43, was all Witherspoon needed to hear, noting she was “in” after learning of Washington’s endorsement. “So thank you, Kerry, for sharing the recipe,” the Wild star said with a chuckle as she took a brief dance break.

“I know it looks like it tastes gross,” Witherspoon said with a laugh as she poured the smoothie from her blender into a glass. “But it tastes so good!”

After taking a sip of the drink, the Oscar winner doubled down on her earlier claim. “It’s so good, I love it so much,” she declared. “Try it, it’s my green smoothie recipe. I hope you like it.”