Jane-Seymour-Doesn’t-Think-Bradley-Cooper-‘Needs-Any-Setting-Up’

Matchmaker movie star? Not so fast! Jane Seymour isn’t planning to set up her Wedding Crashers costar Bradley Cooper anytime soon.

“Is he single?” Seymour, 68, told Us Weekly exclusively at the American Ballet Theatre’s Annual Holiday Benefit in Los Angeles on Monday, December 16. “I don’t think he needs any setting up. I think he’s just fine.”

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum revealed that she hasn’t met the American Sniper star’s daughter yet — Cooper, 44, shares Lea, 2, with his ex Irina Shayk who he split from in June 2019 — but after working with him she has nothing but good things to say about Cooper and his career.

“He was brilliant. He’s an amazing talent,” Seymour told Us about her former costar. “I knew it when we were doing Wedding Crashers. He’s fantastic.”

Seymour noted that Cooper isn’t the only member from the 2005 rom-com that she keeps in touch with. “I see Bradley and Isla [Fisher] and Owen [Wilson] and if I see Vince [Vaughn], yes [I keep in touch],” she said on Monday. “We all got along really well.”

The War and Remembrance star played mom Kathleen Clearly AKA “Kitty Kat” in Wedding Crashers. In real life, she is now a grandmother and a mother of four. Seymour has two children, daughter Katherine, 37, and son Sean, 34, with ex-husband David Flynn and twin boys Kristopher and John, 24, with ex-husband James Keach — which she said makes her holidays even brighter.

“Cooking the meal all together and the children opening the presents under the tree,” Seymour dished when talking about her favorite holiday tradition. “I’ve got a bunch of grandchildren now, so the way they’re ripping open the paper and getting all excited.”

The British actress shared that she couldn’t wait to attend the American Ballet Theatre Annual Holiday Benefit on Monday because “I was a dancer back in the day and it’s just [in] my DNA.”

The American Ballet Theatre will present its annual engagement of The Nutcracker by Alexei Ratmansky at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, from December 13 through December 22.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe