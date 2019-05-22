Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Sunday, May 19, Game of Thrones finale.

The Game of Thrones series finale didn’t exactly go over well with many longtime fans, but it left Jason Momoa absolutely heartbroken.

The Aquaman star, 39, took to Instagram to share his reaction to the death of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. He played her husband, Khal Drogo, in season 1 before being killed off.

“Baby that episode killed me,” Momoa wrote in the comments section of Clarke’s Instagram post on Monday, May 20. He then posted four heart-eyes emojis and added, “I love u madly.”

Daenerys died in Sunday’s episode after Jon Snow (Kit Harington) passionately kissed then stabbed her. Like many viewers, Clarke, 32, was shocked by the conclusion of her character’s story line.

“It comes out of f–king nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming,” she told Entertainment Weekly about the moment she found out about Daenerys’ murder. “I cried. And I went for a walk. I walked out of the house and took my keys and phone and walked back with blisters on my feet. I didn’t come back for five hours. I’m like, ‘How am I going to do this?’”

Clarke revealed in the same interview that Harington, 32, cried when he read the script at the cast’s table read while sitting across from her.

Several cast members from the HBO fantasy drama defended season 8 after more than 1.4 million fans signed a petition to remake it. On Monday, Sophie Turner, whose character, Sansa Stark, ended up as Queen in the North, told The New York Times, “So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

