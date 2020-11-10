Proud of his partner! Jason Tartick celebrated Kaitlyn Bristowe’s perfect Dancing With the Stars score over FaceTime.

“You fought, battled, and grinded with class and you freakin did it!” the New York native, 32, captioned a Monday, November 9, Instagram screenshot with the former Bachelorette, 35. “10’s across the board! Let’s goo!!!”

In the social media upload, the banker pumped his fist while the Canadian star cheered in the same sparkly outfit she danced with Artem Chigvintsev in. (She and the DWTS pro, 38, earned a 30 for their Argentine tango to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” for Icons Night.)

Later that same night, the Bachelor alum joked with Us Weekly that she was “concerned about the veins popping out of [Tartick’s] neck and head.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host gushed, “He was so excited. I, like, quickly FaceTimed him on my outfit change for our second dance, and he was like ‘Yes!’ So excited. I was like, ‘OK, we have neighbors, calm down.’ He was so thrilled. So proud of us.”

As for Chigvintsev’s fiancée, Nikki Bella, the former professional wrestler, 36, watched the ABC show with their son, Matteo, 2 months, her twin sister, Brie Bella, and her nephew, Buddy, also 2 months.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Bristowe and the Russian dancer’s routine on Monday, giving them a standing ovation. “That was incredible. We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate,” the Hawaii native, 52, told the pair. “Every line was amazing. Every lift. … Everything about it was amazing. Everything that we’ve been wanting from you was in this routine.”

After hugging Inaba, Bristowe said that she knew her previous criticism had come from a place of love, even though it was “hard to hear.”

Competing was “so much hard work,” the former spin class instructor went on to say on her Instagram Story. “It’s seven days a week, hours and hours every day,” she explained. “Everyone puts their life on hold to be laser focused on this show and pout your body through crazy amounts of work. It’s a lot. … I just feel so proud of myself, and I’m proud of Artem.”

The season 29 contestants weren’t the only couple in the competition to earn a perfect score. Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart also stunned with their performance to Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe