Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran are giving Us insight into their chemistry in the ballroom.

“He’s just such an amazing coach. Every week we just grow stronger and stronger and closer and closer,” Jenn, 26, told Us Weekly after the Tuesday, September 24, episode when asked about their dancing chemistry. “I really feel like we’ve built such a great foundation.”

Sasha, 39, agreed that it’s important to have a strong foundation on the dance floor.

“And I trust him so much. I really do,” Jenn said, putting her hand on Sasha’s shoulder. “And that trust grows stronger every day.”

“Why are you touching me every time?” he playfully asked before adding, “I can’t say enough how proud I am.”

Off the dance floor, Jenn and Sasha have gotten fans talking too. When the pro dancer posted a video via TikTok of Jenn eating ice cream at McDonald’s on Monday, September 23, social media users picked up on Sasha calling Jenn “babe” in the clip.

Sasha is competing on his 12th season of Dancing With the Stars. He finished in third twice, first with Tonya Harding in season 26, then with Ally Brooke in season 28.

He hasn’t held back his praise for Jenn, praising her for her poise on the show when the music didn’t immediately come on.

“I’m so proud of her,” he said. “That just proves what an incredible performer she is and what an incredible dancer she’s turning into. That was a really hard routine, and she came out, she didn’t forget a single step. There was no music. She was in time with no music because the music picked up in the middle. She stayed directly on the timing without a click track.”

Sasha added that his thoughts on Jenn’s performance went beyond their score from the judges.

“I was so proud of her that they could have given us a 1, and it wouldn’t have bothered me because she, just like, wow,” he added. “That’s a 10 in my book.”

Sasha has been someone Jenn has leaned on in Los Angeles since extending her trip in California to compete on DWTS.

“He’s been such a good friend of mine,” she said. “I just moved here to L.A., and I just don’t know a lot of people, so it’s been nice to have someone to lean on and he really has been a rock for me. And truly just a great friend.”

She also left the door open for more than just friendship.

“I mean we’re such good friends, but never say never,” she added. “I think the best relationships start off as friends but right now, I’m really just focusing on myself and my dance steps.”

Jenn is still fresh off her season of The Bachelorette, which ended with her choosing Devin Strader. The two broke off their engagement in August. Sasha, meanwhile, separated from Emma Slater in 2022 and the two finalized their divorce the next year.

Now in it’s 33rd season, Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

With reporting by Carly Konsker.